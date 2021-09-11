Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,602,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 561,196 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,652.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

