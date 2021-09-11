NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

