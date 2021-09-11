Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

