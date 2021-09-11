Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.96 ($0.13). Approximately 27,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 104,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

