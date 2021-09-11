NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.47 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

