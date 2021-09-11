O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 525.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 132,018.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888,486 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vedanta by 226.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 503,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.