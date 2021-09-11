O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 314,794 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12,812.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

