O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $231.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

