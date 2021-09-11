O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

