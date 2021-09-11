O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

