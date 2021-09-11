O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,080 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

