O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

