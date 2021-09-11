O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 67,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

