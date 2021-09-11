O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

