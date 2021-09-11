Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist cut Oatly Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.62.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 14.87 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.49.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

