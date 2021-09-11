Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OCDGF stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

