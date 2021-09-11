OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

