Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

