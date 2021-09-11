Ontology 1-Day Volume Tops $193.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $845.45 million and approximately $193.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00113178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.95 or 0.00502016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

