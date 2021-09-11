OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

