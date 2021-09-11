Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.73. 16,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 171,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.61 million and a PE ratio of 390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.020073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

