Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $89.68. 10,518,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The company has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.