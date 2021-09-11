Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

