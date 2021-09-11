Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Tops $428.91 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $428.91 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

