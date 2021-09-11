Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

