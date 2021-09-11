Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $158.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $177.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $617.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $646.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $672.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 77,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,373. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

