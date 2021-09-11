Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Critical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 7 0 2.88 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $21.07, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 4.86% 3.82% 2.91% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 12.13 $12.60 million $0.21 56.33 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

