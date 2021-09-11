Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $524,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

