Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $227.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE:OXM opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

