Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.57. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

