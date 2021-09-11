Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.51 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

