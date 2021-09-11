PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Increased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 5.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $41,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $41.76. 522,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,069. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

