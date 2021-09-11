PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 395 to GBX 730. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PageGroup traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 641.50 ($8.38), with a volume of 22361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631.50 ($8.25).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 621 ($8.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 608.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 566.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

