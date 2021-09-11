Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

NYSE KEYS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

