Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

