Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 87.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,731 shares of company stock worth $2,835,184 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

