Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

SE stock opened at $325.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $138.07 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

