Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.