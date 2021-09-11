Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Shares of BURL opened at $287.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

