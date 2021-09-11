Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

