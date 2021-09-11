Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

