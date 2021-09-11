Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $460,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

PATH opened at $55.34 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

