Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

