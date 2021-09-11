Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 232 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.