PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in PaySign by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.