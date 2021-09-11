Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after buying an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

