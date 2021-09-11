Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

PHNX stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630.40 ($8.24). 1,623,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,855. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 664.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total value of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders have bought a total of 70,667 shares of company stock worth $44,579,871 over the last quarter.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

