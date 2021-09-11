PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $258,923.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

