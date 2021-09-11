Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $104.72

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.72, but opened at $100.85. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $103.16, with a volume of 33,508 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $152,817,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.