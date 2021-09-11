Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,667,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

